Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $134,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 291,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,635. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

