Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of IGLB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 612,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,040. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $74.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62.

