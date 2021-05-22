Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $99,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $396.08. 723,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,343. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.