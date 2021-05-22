Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 144.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.