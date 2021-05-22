Boston Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,987.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 885,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,151,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $138.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.