Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 7,950.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.93.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.69 and a 200 day moving average of $268.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.