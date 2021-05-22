-$0.05 EPS Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VTGN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 614,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 619,022 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $404.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.52.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.