Reviewing GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) and Its Rivals

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) is one of 66 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GCM Grosvenor to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37% GCM Grosvenor Competitors 33.91% 30.78% 11.84%

18.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GCM Grosvenor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 GCM Grosvenor Competitors 636 2912 3065 115 2.40

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.68%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 3.46%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GCM Grosvenor lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million $4.05 million 25.37 GCM Grosvenor Competitors $2.49 billion $240.47 million 18.54

GCM Grosvenor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor rivals beat GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul.

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.