ImageCoin (IMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $110,424.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. ImageCoin has a market cap of $840,316.94 and approximately $110,424.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,169,673 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

