Cashaa (CAS) Hits Market Cap of $30.21 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Cashaa has a total market cap of $30.21 million and approximately $260,559.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00062608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00018426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.35 or 0.00855647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00089753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,441,582 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.