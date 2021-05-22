Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.06. 22,825,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,496,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.10. The stock has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

