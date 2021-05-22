Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.10. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

