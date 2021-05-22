Simmons Bank Lowers Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. BOKF NA increased its position in ITT by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ITT by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,985. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

