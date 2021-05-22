16,012 Shares in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 80.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.20. 84,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,685. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.