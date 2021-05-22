ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

