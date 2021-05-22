Yarra Square Partners LP Invests $5.53 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 168,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 4.5% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 20,823,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,670,854. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

