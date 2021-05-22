SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

SPSB remained flat at $$31.34 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 687,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,025. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.

