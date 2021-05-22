iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Raised by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 116.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,721 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

HYG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,466,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,975,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

