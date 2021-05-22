Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 17,475 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.79. 163,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,969. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

