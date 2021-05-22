Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,176 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.23. 656,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,399. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

