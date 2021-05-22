Advisors Preferred LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,785 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in SLM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 2,727,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

