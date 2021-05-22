Advisors Preferred LLC Has $704,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:SMB remained flat at $$18.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,113. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

