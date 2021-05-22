The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 42,404 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,404 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $749,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.94 and a 200-day moving average of $245.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $167.64 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.