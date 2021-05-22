Rhumbline Advisers Has $115.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,178 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of The Southern worth $115,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,245,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,499. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 84.89%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

