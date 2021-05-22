Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $740,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.75. 2,231,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of -164.19 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.44.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

