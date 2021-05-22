Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,785,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

IHAK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. 74,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,879. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

