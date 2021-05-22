Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 441.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.64. 1,831,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,548. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.35 and its 200 day moving average is $351.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $1,339,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,007 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

