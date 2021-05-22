ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 355.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,465. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.07 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.