Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $51.56. 3,669,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

