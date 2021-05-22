Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,925. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

