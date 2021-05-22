Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 310 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period.

CGW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 58,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

