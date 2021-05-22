Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 764 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $132,565,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,330,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,071,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.13 and its 200 day moving average is $319.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $223.94 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

