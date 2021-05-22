Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.58. 4,147,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

