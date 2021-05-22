Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG remained flat at $$138.00 during trading on Friday. 10,160,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.68 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

