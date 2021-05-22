SynLev Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SynLev coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $78,928.19 and approximately $94,825.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SynLev alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00847548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00089743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.