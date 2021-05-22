Brighton Jones LLC Has $820,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,909,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 521,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 214,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

