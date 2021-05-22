Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 150,809 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,901. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54.

