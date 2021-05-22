Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,399 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.10% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 415,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,324. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRMK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.