Webster Bank N. A. Trims Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

OHI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.11. 1,504,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

