Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 9,575 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.26. 2,657,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.06 and a 12 month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

