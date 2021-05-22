Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 21,754 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

