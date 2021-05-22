Keybank National Association OH Acquires 50,554 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,554 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $72,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.24. 1,321,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,353. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.51 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.91 and a 200 day moving average of $444.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

