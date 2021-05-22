Keybank National Association OH Sells 20,555 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.21% of iShares MBS ETF worth $54,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after buying an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.38. 813,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,311. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

