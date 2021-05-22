Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 2,296 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Visa stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,310. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.