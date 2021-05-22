Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $475,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.39. 886,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.02.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.