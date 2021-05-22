Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $839 million-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.74 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.450-5.520 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.53. 2,192,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,099. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

