TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $955,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 13.0% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. 11,742,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.