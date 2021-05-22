Ninepoint Partners LP Has $180,000 Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $96.99. 326,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,880. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $97.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

