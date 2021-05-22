iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $72.47. 2,514,844 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

