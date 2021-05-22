Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE HBB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 36,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,158.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 101,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

